Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Vows Secession if Banned from Political Activity

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 13:22
Bulgaria: Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Vows Secession if Banned from Political Activity

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has threatened that Republika Srpska will secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina if the Bosnian judiciary bans him from political activities. In an interview on Republika Srpska's RTRS television, Dodik stated that if such a decision is made, the parliament of Republika Srpska would immediately take steps to declare independence and hold a referendum on the matter.

This statement comes as the Bosnian prosecutor's office has filed charges against Dodik for not adhering to the decisions of the international community’s high representative, Christian Schmidt. Should he be found guilty, Dodik could face up to five years in prison.

The anniversary of January 9, 1992, marks the day when Bosnian Serbs declared independence, aiming to join Serbia, a move that led to a brutal war claiming the lives of 100,000 people. In the wake of the conflict, the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement established Bosnia and Herzegovina as a state divided into two semi-autonomous entities—Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Republika Srpska, largely made up of Bosnian Serbs, operates its own government and institutions, while Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole shares common state-level bodies, including a judiciary, military, and tax administration.

The Bosnian Constitutional Court has ruled on three occasions that Republika Srpska Day, celebrated on January 9, is unconstitutional, a decision which has been a point of contention between Dodik and the judicial authorities.

Source:

  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
  • RTRS
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dodik, Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Related Articles:

Tragic High School Shooting in Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaves Three Dead

In the town of Sanski Most, Northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, a tragic shooting at a high school resulted in the deaths of three people on Wednesday morning

World » Southeast Europe | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:32

Tragic Death in Belgrade: Bosnian Deputy PM’s Brother Assaulted

Djordje Mijatovic, brother of the deputy prime minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, died

World » Southeast Europe | May 27, 2024, Monday // 17:27

EU Commission to Propose Bosnia and Herzegovina Membership Talks

The European Commission will recommend the commencement of membership negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, signaling a significant milestone in the country's journey toward EU integration

World » EU | March 12, 2024, Tuesday // 12:10

US F-16 Flyover Rattles Tensions in Bosnia Ahead of Disputed Holiday

Tensions surged in Bosnia and Herzegovina as US F-16 aircraft flew over the nation, displaying solidarity mere hours before the disputed "holiday" in Republika Srpska, a region predominantly inhabited by ethnic Serbs, branded unconstitutional by Sarajevo

World » Southeast Europe | January 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:02

Republika Srpska's Future: President Dodik Aims for Independence by 2030!

Bosnian Republika Srpska's President, Milorad Dodik, sparked controversy after expressing his aspiration to become the president of an independent country by 2030 during an interview with Bosnia's TV3

World » Southeast Europe | November 14, 2023, Tuesday // 13:45

2023 Bosnia and Hercegovina: Putinians to Establish Institutional Control of the Country

Bosnia and Herzegovina held its ninth general elections on 2 October 2022.

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 27, 2023, Friday // 13:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

US Lifts Visa Requirements for Romanian Citizens Starting January 10

On January 10, Romania will officially be accepted into the US Visa Waiver Program

World » Southeast Europe | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 15:22

Mickoski Slams 'Balkanized' EU Accession, Calls for Bulgaria to Address Macedonian Concerns

Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of North Macedonia, commented on the challenges of EU accession, stating that the process has been "Balkanized" rather than "Europeanized"

World » Southeast Europe | January 3, 2025, Friday // 11:10

Montenegro Shooting Leaves 12 Dead, Including Two Children

In Montenegro's historic capital of Cetinje, a mass shooting has claimed the lives of at least 12 people, including two children, while leaving four others in critical condition

World » Southeast Europe | January 2, 2025, Thursday // 09:48

No Constitutional Revisions on Bulgarians in North Macedonia, Says PM Mickoski

Hristijan Mickoski, the Prime Minister of North Macedonia and leader of VMRO-DPMNE, has firmly declared that no constitutional amendments to include Bulgarians in the country's Constitution

World » Southeast Europe | January 1, 2025, Wednesday // 13:40

Mass Protests in Serbia: Tens of Thousands Demand Accountability After Novi Sad Tragedy

Tens of thousands of Serbians gathered in central Belgrade on Sunday to protest against President Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS)

World » Southeast Europe | December 23, 2024, Monday // 10:01

Albania to Ban TikTok for One Year Starting in 2025

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced that TikTok will be banned in Albania for at least a year, starting in early 2025

World » Southeast Europe | December 22, 2024, Sunday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria