Bulgaria Involved in Major Customs Operation, Seizing Millions in Cash and Gold
Over 2.7 million euros in cash and precious metals were seized during the BELENOS II customs operation aimed at enforcing the Cash Control Regulation and combating illegal financial activities. This joint operation, carried out in November 2024, was coordinated by French Customs, the Spanish Customs Administration, and Europol, with the participation of 23 EU customs administrations, including Bulgaria's Customs Agency. The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) supported the operation with its secure Virtual Operations Coordination Application (VOCU), facilitating the exchange of information throughout the process.
In Bulgaria, the Customs Agency detected an attempt to smuggle undeclared currency amounting to about EUR 25,000 through the Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing. In addition, Bulgarian customs officials uncovered undeclared cash totaling BGN 13.9 million during 2024 operations, both within and beyond the BELENOS II framework. This represents a decrease from previous years, which authorities attribute to recent amendments to the Currency Act and Criminal Code. These legal changes now provide a clearer process for verifying the origin of funds and impose stricter penalties for non-compliance.
The role of EU customs authorities is crucial in safeguarding the European Union from illicit financial activities, including organized crime and terrorist financing. As European legislation, such as Regulation (EU) 2018/1672, has expanded customs powers to monitor cash movements, customs agencies are increasingly tasked with such duties.
French customs made the largest individual seizure of the operation, uncovering more than €580,000 and 18 gold bars worth over €1.7 million during a check at Roissy airport. The total amount of seized assets in the operation has surpassed €2.7 million, with more seizures expected as financial checks and legal proceedings continue across Europe.
Source: National Customs Agency
