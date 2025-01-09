Right-wing Politician Backs Trump on Territorial Expansion, Urges Bulgarian Claims on Macedonia and Bessarabia

In a recent post on social media, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian right-wing party "Revival," voiced strong support for Donald Trump’s claims regarding Canada and the Panama Canal, while also making controversial suggestions regarding Bulgaria’s territorial claims.

Kostadinov expressed agreement with Trump’s stance on Canada, stating that it was completely logical for two countries with shared history, language, and people, such as the USA and Canada, to unify. He also aligned with Trump’s perspective on the Panama Canal, emphasizing that the USA was the original owner and builder of the canal before it was transferred to Panama in 1979. The leader of "Revival" stated that his party fully supports these claims made by the newly elected U.S. president.

The Bulgarian politician then drew parallels between the situations in Canada and Panama and the territories of Macedonia and Southern Bessarabia. He argued that Bulgaria and Macedonia, with their common historical roots, language, and people, should unite into a single state. Regarding Southern Bessarabia, Kostadinov highlighted its historical significance to Bulgaria, noting that it had been part of the Bulgarian state for over 450 years, with Bulgarians being the indigenous population since the 6th century. He pointed out that Ukrainians have only controlled Southern Bessarabia for the past 34 years.

Kostadinov called for the unification of Bulgaria and Macedonia and the return of Southern Bessarabia to Bulgaria. He further suggested that Bulgaria should assert its claims to the region at the upcoming "peace congress", which he anticipates will address the fate of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, due to the ongoing conflict.

Source: Facebook