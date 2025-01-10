Bulgaria Updates Reserve Lists for Military Service

The Ministry of Defense has announced that Bulgaria's military districts are in the process of updating their reserve lists. This task involves revising the database of personnel and equipment held in reserve, in line with the regulations set forth in the Law on the Reserve of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria.

From January to April 2025, military districts will send out notifications to selected reservists and owners of reserve equipment. Upon receiving these notifications from military record offices located in the municipalities and districts, citizens will be able to contact the offices by phone to confirm the precise time for their reporting.

This annual update of the reserve lists and military equipment is a routine procedure carried out by the military districts since their inception.

Source: Ministry of Defense

