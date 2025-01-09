Bulgaria’s Political Landscape Faces Tensions as Parties Prepare for Potential Elections

Politics | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 13:16
Political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov warned that the Bulgarian party system is currently volatile, likening it to a powder keg where even the smallest trigger could lead to an explosion. He stated that regardless of whether a government is formed, it will not lead to a "fairy tale ending." If new elections occur, he predicted that voter fatigue, which has become chronic, will make the process challenging.

Cholakov explained that if a government is formed, it will likely involve another coalition between GERB and WCC-DB. He pointed out that the previous collaboration between these parties had not been successful, with both sides renouncing agreed reforms or realizing that they were poorly conceived. He cited the example of the acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov, whose appointment followed the removal of Ivan Geshev with the support of WCC-DB. Now, the same coalition partners are pushing for Sarafov’s removal, which Cholakov believes exemplifies the pitfalls of opportunistic politics.

Although Cholakov acknowledged the possibility of a government being formed if the parties make concessions, he noted that neither GERB nor WCC-DB is eager to go to the polls. The DB, in particular, is hesitant to govern alongside GERB, as they recognize the potential difficulties in such an arrangement. He emphasized that any decision would need to account for many factors.

Discussing the potential for a government without WCC-DB, Cholakov stated that such a cabinet would likely have very low public legitimacy. However, it could serve to consolidate the opposition, especially in light of growing friction within the WCC-DB coalition. He argued that it would benefit Borisov to form a government with DB and distance them from WCC, which would help weaken the coalition.

Cholakov highlighted the controversial legislative changes and the various issues that need to be addressed. He suggested that there is a growing search within the political system for a “savior” figure who can capitalize on the negative sentiments of the public and those who abstained from voting. He described the party system as desperate and filled with individuals vying for this role.

The political scientist also noted the intense preparations for the upcoming elections, scheduled for late March or April. The parties are gearing up for the next electoral battle, with rapid changes in the Electoral Code indicating that they are actively preparing for what lies ahead.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)

