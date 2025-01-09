Vanya Stefanova Takes on Deputy Prosecutor General Role in Bulgaria under Sarafov's Leadership

Kiril Petkov Submits Immunity Waiver to Bulgarian Parliament
Kiril Petkov has officially submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to the registry of the 51st National Assembly
Borislav Sarafov, the Acting Prosecutor General, has appointed Vanya Stefanova as his first deputy, with the decision being unanimously approved by the Prosecutorial College. The appointment comes at a time when Sarafov has been working with only one deputy, Elena Karakasheva, after Maria Pavlova was appointed acting justice minister. The delay in appointing a new deputy has raised concerns, particularly as there are currently three vacant deputy prosecutor positions.
The proposal for Stefanova’s appointment, which was presented by Sarafov, was discussed briefly during the first meeting of the Prosecutorial College of the year. The meeting, lasting only about five minutes, did not address the ongoing criticisms surrounding Sarafov’s election process as prosecutor general, which is set to take place next Thursday.
Stefanova, who currently leads the specialized department at the Supreme Prosecutor's Office, was deemed to meet all the necessary criteria for the role. Kalina Chapkanova, a member of the Prosecutorial College, acknowledged that the appointment was overdue, given the difficulties Sarafov has faced with only one deputy. Gergana Mutafova, another member of the Supreme Judicial Council, also expressed support for the decision, emphasizing the importance of filling the deputy positions to ease Sarafov’s workload.
The Ministry of Defense has announced that Bulgaria's military districts are in the process of updating their reserve lists
Political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov warned that the Bulgarian party system is currently volatile
In a recent post on social media, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian right-wing party "Revival," voiced strong support for Donald Trump’s claims regarding Canada and the Panama Canal
Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized that Bulgaria is on the verge of joining the eurozone
GERB’s executive committee has decided to continue government negotiations with “BSP - United Left” and “There Is Such a People” (TISP), with the nomination of Rosen Zhelyazkov for prime minister
Unofficial reports suggest that negotiations between GERB, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP - United Left," and "There is Such a People" are set to resume
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability