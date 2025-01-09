Vanya Stefanova Takes on Deputy Prosecutor General Role in Bulgaria under Sarafov's Leadership

Politics | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:46
Bulgaria: Vanya Stefanova Takes on Deputy Prosecutor General Role in Bulgaria under Sarafov's Leadership

Borislav Sarafov, the Acting Prosecutor General, has appointed Vanya Stefanova as his first deputy, with the decision being unanimously approved by the Prosecutorial College. The appointment comes at a time when Sarafov has been working with only one deputy, Elena Karakasheva, after Maria Pavlova was appointed acting justice minister. The delay in appointing a new deputy has raised concerns, particularly as there are currently three vacant deputy prosecutor positions.

The proposal for Stefanova’s appointment, which was presented by Sarafov, was discussed briefly during the first meeting of the Prosecutorial College of the year. The meeting, lasting only about five minutes, did not address the ongoing criticisms surrounding Sarafov’s election process as prosecutor general, which is set to take place next Thursday.

Stefanova, who currently leads the specialized department at the Supreme Prosecutor's Office, was deemed to meet all the necessary criteria for the role. Kalina Chapkanova, a member of the Prosecutorial College, acknowledged that the appointment was overdue, given the difficulties Sarafov has faced with only one deputy. Gergana Mutafova, another member of the Supreme Judicial Council, also expressed support for the decision, emphasizing the importance of filling the deputy positions to ease Sarafov’s workload.

Source:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prosecutor, Stefanova, Sarafov

Related Articles:

Kiril Petkov Submits Immunity Waiver to Bulgarian Parliament

Kiril Petkov has officially submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to the registry of the 51st National Assembly

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Former PM Kiril Petkov Faces Allegations Amid Immunity Request

Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov has submitted a request to the 51st National Assembly to lift the parliamentary immunity of MP Kiril Petkov

Politics | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:09

Bulgarian Authorities Tighten Public Safety for Festive Season

The Ministry of Interior announced an increase in security measures ahead of the upcoming holiday season

Society | December 2, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Borislav Sarafov Approved for Chief Prosecutor Role as Bulgaria Faces Judicial Protests

Borislav Sarafov has been deemed eligible for the role of Bulgaria's chief prosecutor by two committees within the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)

Politics | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 14:06

Former Varna Mayor and Officials Accused of Falsifying Documents for EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has charged the former mayor and the former regional governor of Varna, along with two civil servants from the Maritime Administration Executive Agency

World » EU | October 11, 2024, Friday // 12:31

Borislav Sarafov Nominated for New Prosecutor General of Bulgaria

Stefan Petrov, representing the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) prosecutors, has proposed Borislav Sarafov as the new candidate for the prosecutor general of Bulgaria

Politics | October 10, 2024, Thursday // 10:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Updates Reserve Lists for Military Service

The Ministry of Defense has announced that Bulgaria's military districts are in the process of updating their reserve lists

Politics » Defense | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 16:09

Bulgaria’s Political Landscape Faces Tensions as Parties Prepare for Potential Elections

Political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov warned that the Bulgarian party system is currently volatile

Politics | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 13:16

Right-wing Politician Backs Trump on Territorial Expansion, Urges Bulgarian Claims on Macedonia and Bessarabia

In a recent post on social media, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian right-wing party "Revival," voiced strong support for Donald Trump’s claims regarding Canada and the Panama Canal

Politics | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:12

'The Eurozone Is On Our Doorstep' - Bulgarian PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized that Bulgaria is on the verge of joining the eurozone

Politics | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 12:45

Bulgarian Politics: GERB Pursues Government Talks with BSP and TISP, Leaves Door Open for DB

GERB’s executive committee has decided to continue government negotiations with “BSP - United Left” and “There Is Such a People” (TISP), with the nomination of Rosen Zhelyazkov for prime minister

Politics | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 12:41

Unconfirmed: Renewed Government Talks Underway in Bulgaria

Unofficial reports suggest that negotiations between GERB, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP - United Left," and "There is Such a People" are set to resume

Politics | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria