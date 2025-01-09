Keith Kellogg: Trump’s Goal to End Ukraine War in 100 Days

World » UKRAINE | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:01
Keith Kellogg, the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has outlined his ambitious goal to find a resolution to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine within 100 days of Trump’s inauguration. Kellogg emphasized that both Trump and himself are aware of the urgency and the limited time they have to reach a solution.

During an interview with Fox News, Kellogg stressed that Trump is not seeking to make concessions to Russia or Vladimir Putin but is instead committed to protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty. He added that the proposed solution would be fair and equitable, focusing on preserving Ukraine's independence while also addressing concerns on both sides.

Kellogg also criticized President Joe Biden’s approach, particularly his refusal to engage in direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after 2022, calling it Biden’s "biggest mistake." He expressed confidence that Trump would be able to reach a solution that is acceptable to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the near term.

The former National Security Council official, who previously served as chief of staff and senior advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, stated that Trump’s priority would be to end the war quickly and bring about a resolution that satisfies both parties. Kellogg suggested that 100 days from inauguration would be a reasonable timeline to achieve this goal.

Kellogg’s comments come after Trump’s statement that he would not initiate peace talks until after his swearing-in. Trump has repeatedly promised during his campaign that he would prioritize negotiating an end to the war once in office. Kellogg also noted his plans to visit both sides of the conflict, including a trip to Kyiv, which has been postponed until after Trump takes office.

In related developments, Trump’s team is reportedly considering a proposal that would delay Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for military aid and European peacekeepers to monitor a ceasefire with Russia. This plan, if implemented, would aim to address Russia's concerns while still providing support to Ukraine.

Source: Fox News

