Bulgaria's Progress Toward US Visa Waiver: Will 2025 Be the Year?

Business » TOURISM | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 12:02
The percentage of US visa denials for Bulgarians has steadily decreased in recent years, with 2024 marking a significant improvement at just 6.02%. This figure, the lowest since 2006, is still above the threshold needed for Bulgaria to join the US Visa Waiver Program, which requires the denial rate to remain under 3%. According to data from the US Department of State, Bulgaria's denial rate has fluctuated over the years, with the highest rate reaching 19.9% in 2013. For example, in 2023, the rate was 11.61%, while in 2022, it was 10%. The trend, however, is moving in a positive direction.

In contrast, Romania will officially be included in the US Visa Waiver Program on January 10, after meeting the visa denial rate criterion. With a rate of 2.61% for the fiscal year 2024, Romania will become the 43rd country to enjoy visa-free travel to the US for up to 90 days. The US has also acknowledged Romania's compliance with other necessary conditions, such as security measures, document safety, and cooperation in fighting illegal migration and terrorism.

Romania’s accession to the Visa Waiver Program leaves Bulgaria and Cyprus as the only EU countries whose citizens still require a US visa. Croatia was included in the program in October 2021. Despite this, Bulgarian authorities are optimistic, as seen in November 2023 when Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov met with US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, highlighting Bulgaria’s progress. During this meeting, US officials expressed confidence in Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts.

As part of these efforts, Bulgaria has initiated a "Visa Academy" campaign to improve the country’s chances of joining the Visa Waiver Program. The government remains committed to continuing its progress, aiming to reach the necessary visa denial threshold in the near future.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Tags: US, visa, Bulgarians

