Business » TOURISM | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:23
Bulgaria: Sofia Airport Unveils Free 10-Minute Parking at Terminal 2 Starting Today

Starting today, a new traffic management system is being implemented at Sofia Airport for cars approaching Terminal 2. Under this system, vehicles will be allowed free access to the terminal for up to 10 minutes, after which they will incur parking charges. This change aims to streamline traffic in front of the terminal, with the barriers being lowered at 7:00 this morning to mark the beginning of the new organization.

Radoslav Todorov, the Head of the Parking Department at Sofia Airport, explained that the new system requires all vehicles to draw a ticket upon arrival. This ticket is valid for all parking areas at the airport, meaning that travelers do not need to take separate tickets for each parking lot. The three available parking lots for short- and long-term stays are P5, P3, and P4.

In addition to the time restrictions, the new system introduces a "Kiss & Ride" zone, designed for quick drop-offs and pickups. Drivers in this area will be able to park for free for up to 10 minutes, but they must vacate the space once the time limit is reached. The minimum time between two free entries is set at 60 minutes. If the free parking duration is exceeded, drivers will be charged: 10 leva for 11-30 minutes, 15 leva for 31-59 minutes, and 20 leva for each additional hour. Special provisions are made for cars carrying people with disabilities, granting them up to 30 minutes of free parking.

For tourist transfer buses operating during this winter season until the end of March, an extended free stay of 30 minutes in the Kiss & Ride zone or Parking P8 is permitted. Afterward, buses will incur charges, with rates of 30 leva for stays between 31-59 minutes and 40 leva for each additional hour.

Public transport vehicles will have unlimited free access to the airport terminal, and parking in the Kiss & Ride zone or surrounding streets is prohibited. For those requiring long-term parking, Sofia Airport offers three designated parking lots with varying pricing options.

Source: SOF Connect

