Zaporizhzhia Bombing Leaves 13 Dead and Over 100 Injured as Russian Attacks Intensify

World » UKRAINE | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 09:07
Bulgaria: Zaporizhzhia Bombing Leaves 13 Dead and Over 100 Injured as Russian Attacks Intensify

Russian forces carried out a guided aerial bomb attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 8 January, striking near an administrative building of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. The attack resulted in 13 fatalities and 63 injuries, according to the National Police of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service (SES). The explosions caused fires in the building and several vehicles, which SES personnel extinguished over an 800-square-meter area.

Medical assistance was provided to 113 injured individuals, including a 13-year-old child, as reported by Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration. Of these, 59 were hospitalized, with 10 in serious condition. Some victims were treated at the scene, while others sought medical help independently. The attack also caused significant damage to 28 vehicles, including a bus and a tram, according to police reports.

The bombs, identified as FAB-500s equipped with UMPK guidance kits, exploded amidst a crowd of people, igniting a fire and damaging infrastructure. Police reported that search and rescue operations concluded by 20:30 on 8 January, during which five individuals were rescued. By 21:20, the number of those affected by the attack had risen to 63, and further casualties were reported as victims sought treatment at medical institutions.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, making advancements in multiple settlements, including Toretsk, Pishchane, and Kurakhove, according to analysts from the DeepState project. The city of Pokrovsk, located less than three kilometers from Russian positions, is under increasing attack involving guided bombs, artillery, and FPV drones. Local authorities report worsening conditions, with no electricity, gas, or water in the city. Despite this, some pharmacies, a hospital, and a post office remain operational to support the approximately 7,000 residents still in the city.

Efforts to evacuate civilians from Pokrovsk are ongoing, using an individualized approach to collect people from their homes. Evacuees are being transported to Pavlohrad, where they receive financial assistance and temporary accommodation. Authorities have highlighted the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, including those with disabilities and pre-retirement-age individuals, emphasizing the need for continued humanitarian aid.

In another development, North Korea is reportedly gaining combat experience in Ukraine, with over 12,000 of its troops engaged in combat actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast, according to US Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Camille Shea. This involvement is seen as a means for the DPRK to enhance its military capabilities and readiness for potential conflicts in its region. Shea noted that North Korea's cooperation with Russia could lead to increased arms sales and military training programs. South Korean representatives at the UN described the North Korean troops as being coerced into supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine under oppressive conditions.

Sources:

  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • Telegram
  • DeepState
  • Radio Freedom Ukraine
  • Reuters
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Zaporizhzhia

Related Articles:

Keith Kellogg: Trump’s Goal to End Ukraine War in 100 Days

Keith Kellogg, the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has outlined his ambitious goal to find a resolution to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine within 100 days

World » Ukraine | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:01

Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Oil Depot, Disrupting Military Operations

Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted the Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility in the city of Engels, located in Russia’s Saratov Oblast

World » Ukraine | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 13:16

Trump Understands Russia’s Opposition to Ukraine in NATO, Calls for 5% Defense Spending

Donald Trump, the newly elected U.S. President, expressed understanding of Russia's opposition to Ukraine's potential NATO membership

World | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 12:05

Russian Forces Intensify Push Towards Toretsk: What Comes Next?

After weeks of heavy offensive, Russian forces have made significant progress in the northwest of Toretsk

World » Ukraine | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Kurakhove Falls to Russia, But Ukraine Holds Ground in Western Part

Ukraine's military reported on Tuesday that it is still holding on to part of the key town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 16:51

400,000 Casualties and No End in Sight: Can Ukraine Survive Another Year?

Ukraine's ongoing war against Russia’s full-scale invasion, now approaching its third year, has reached a critical juncture,

World » Ukraine | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 15:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Keith Kellogg: Trump’s Goal to End Ukraine War in 100 Days

Keith Kellogg, the special envoy for Ukraine and Russia under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, has outlined his ambitious goal to find a resolution to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine within 100 days

World » Ukraine | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 10:01

Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Oil Depot, Disrupting Military Operations

Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted the Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility in the city of Engels, located in Russia’s Saratov Oblast

World » Ukraine | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 13:16

Russian Forces Intensify Push Towards Toretsk: What Comes Next?

After weeks of heavy offensive, Russian forces have made significant progress in the northwest of Toretsk

World » Ukraine | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Kurakhove Falls to Russia, But Ukraine Holds Ground in Western Part

Ukraine's military reported on Tuesday that it is still holding on to part of the key town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 16:51

400,000 Casualties and No End in Sight: Can Ukraine Survive Another Year?

Ukraine's ongoing war against Russia’s full-scale invasion, now approaching its third year, has reached a critical juncture,

World » Ukraine | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 15:06

Polish Minister Warns of Growing Pressure on EU to Negotiate Peace with Russia

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned that European nations might soon face mounting pressure to reach a peace agreement with Russia amid its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Ukraine | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 12:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria