Russian forces carried out a guided aerial bomb attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on 8 January, striking near an administrative building of an infrastructure facility and a roadway. The attack resulted in 13 fatalities and 63 injuries, according to the National Police of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service (SES). The explosions caused fires in the building and several vehicles, which SES personnel extinguished over an 800-square-meter area.

Medical assistance was provided to 113 injured individuals, including a 13-year-old child, as reported by Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration. Of these, 59 were hospitalized, with 10 in serious condition. Some victims were treated at the scene, while others sought medical help independently. The attack also caused significant damage to 28 vehicles, including a bus and a tram, according to police reports.

The bombs, identified as FAB-500s equipped with UMPK guidance kits, exploded amidst a crowd of people, igniting a fire and damaging infrastructure. Police reported that search and rescue operations concluded by 20:30 on 8 January, during which five individuals were rescued. By 21:20, the number of those affected by the attack had risen to 63, and further casualties were reported as victims sought treatment at medical institutions.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, making advancements in multiple settlements, including Toretsk, Pishchane, and Kurakhove, according to analysts from the DeepState project. The city of Pokrovsk, located less than three kilometers from Russian positions, is under increasing attack involving guided bombs, artillery, and FPV drones. Local authorities report worsening conditions, with no electricity, gas, or water in the city. Despite this, some pharmacies, a hospital, and a post office remain operational to support the approximately 7,000 residents still in the city.

Efforts to evacuate civilians from Pokrovsk are ongoing, using an individualized approach to collect people from their homes. Evacuees are being transported to Pavlohrad, where they receive financial assistance and temporary accommodation. Authorities have highlighted the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, including those with disabilities and pre-retirement-age individuals, emphasizing the need for continued humanitarian aid.

In another development, North Korea is reportedly gaining combat experience in Ukraine, with over 12,000 of its troops engaged in combat actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast, according to US Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Camille Shea. This involvement is seen as a means for the DPRK to enhance its military capabilities and readiness for potential conflicts in its region. Shea noted that North Korea's cooperation with Russia could lead to increased arms sales and military training programs. South Korean representatives at the UN described the North Korean troops as being coerced into supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine under oppressive conditions.

Sources: