Southern California Wildfires Claim Five Lives as Destruction Mounts

World | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:53
Bulgaria: Southern California Wildfires Claim Five Lives as Destruction Mounts

The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Southern California has risen to five, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds. Nicole Nishida, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, confirmed on Wednesday that five individuals had died, and over 25,000 acres of land had burned. Power outages affected 1.5 million customers in Los Angeles County, according to poweroutage.us, with more than 100,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders.

Earlier reports listed the death toll at two. At a press conference, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone had announced two fatalities and numerous injuries resulting from the Eaton Fire. This fire, which broke out in Altadena, has burned 2,227 acres with no containment reported. Meanwhile, the Palisades Fire destroyed over 1,000 structures, making it the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles' history, according to CalFire. Additionally, the Hurst Fire northeast of San Fernando has burned at least 500 acres.

US President Joe Biden has pledged federal support for relief and recovery efforts in response to the wildfires. He approved Governor Gavin Newsom's request for a major disaster declaration to provide affected communities with immediate access to federal resources. In a post on X, Biden stated, "We're prepared to do anything and everything, as long as it takes, to contain the Southern California fires and help reconstruct." He also emphasized the long road ahead for recovery but assured the federal government’s commitment to assist affected areas.

The National Weather Service has warned of another round of high winds expected to arrive by Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday morning. Gusts in mountainous areas could reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, potentially worsening fire conditions.

In the aftermath of the wildfires, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the voting deadline for Oscar nominations. Initially set to close on January 12, the voting period for the nearly 10,000 Academy members has been pushed to January 14, as reported by Variety.

The fires have left a trail of destruction, with over 1,000 buildings destroyed in the Palisades Fire alone. President Biden described the situation as devastating, highlighting the toll on residents and emergency responders, including firefighters. His administration has committed to providing long-term support for the region as recovery efforts get underway.

Tags: wildfires, California, death

