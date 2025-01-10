Delayed Eurozone and Schengen Membership Costs Bulgarian Business Billions in Exports

Business » FINANCE | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 08:47
Bulgaria: Delayed Eurozone and Schengen Membership Costs Bulgarian Business Billions in Exports

Bulgarian businesses are facing significant financial losses due to delayed membership in the eurozone and Schengen area, missing out on billions in export potential. An analysis by Allianz Trade, a global leader in trade credit insurance, reveals that Bulgaria’s exports could grow by 5.8% annually upon eurozone entry. Trade in goods is expected to rise by 3.3%, while services could see an even larger increase of 8.4%. If 2023 export data serves as a baseline, this delay translates to a missed opportunity worth .6 billion. Additionally, businesses continue to incur transaction costs that would decrease with the adoption of the common currency.

Experts project that eurozone membership will lead to a reduction in tariff equivalents of -1.4% for goods and -3.1% for services, resulting in an annual GDP boost of 0.2%. Similarly, joining the Schengen area is expected to have a notable impact. The removal of customs controls at Bulgarian and Romanian borders could lead to a GDP increase of 0.17%. Allianz Trade estimates that, even before full Schengen accession, Bulgaria already benefits from its trade with European partners, with this contributing approximately 1.5% to GDP annually. Following accession, the overall positive effect could raise this figure to 1.6-1.7% from 2025 onwards.

The removal of border controls is anticipated to reduce border crossing times by an average of 20 minutes, facilitating smoother trade flows. The simultaneous accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen is forecast to drive an annual export growth of 10.5%, with goods increasing by 8.5% and services by 12.5%. Experts estimate that if Bulgaria had joined Schengen in 2023, the trade volume would have been at least .3 billion higher.

Accession to both the eurozone and Schengen is expected to stimulate exports and enhance foreign trade opportunities for Bulgarian companies. These developments open doors to new partnerships and market expansion. However, businesses must remain vigilant against risks such as late payments and bad debts. Kamelia Popova, manager of Euler Hermes in Bulgaria, now operating under the Allianz Trade brand, advises companies to seize these opportunities while carefully assessing their partners and using tools like trade credit insurance for additional protection.

Schengen membership is also expected to bring additional benefits by reducing tariff equivalents by -1.7% for goods and -1.5% for services. This reduction, combined with streamlined border processes, will further support Bulgarian businesses in strengthening their trade activities and tapping into the benefits of integrated European markets.

Source: Allianz Trade

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Criticizes Trump’s NATO Spending Proposal

Former Bulgarian Defense Minister Prof. Todor Tagarev described the idea of NATO countries allocating 5% of GDP to defense as unrealistic, labeling it a significant financial burden

Politics » Defense | January 10, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Azerbaijan Temporarily Suspends Gas Supplies to Bulgaria

Azerbaijan has temporarily suspended natural gas supplies to Bulgaria

Business » Energy | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 18:07

Fog, Sunshine, and Evening Snow: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for Friday

Friday's weather is expected to begin with foggy conditions in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies later in the day

Society » Environment | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 17:04

Bulgaria Updates Reserve Lists for Military Service

The Ministry of Defense has announced that Bulgaria's military districts are in the process of updating their reserve lists

Politics » Defense | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 16:09

Bulgaria: Employers and Unions Announce National Protest Over Rising Electricity Costs

Employers and trade unions in Bulgaria have announced a national protest on January 15, 202

Society | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Bulgaria Involved in Major Customs Operation, Seizing Millions in Cash and Gold

Over 2.7 million euros in cash and precious metals were seized during the BELENOS II customs operation aimed at enforcing the Cash Control Regulation and combating illegal financial activities

Crime | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 14:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria Likely to Adopt Euro Payments by January 2026, Economist Predicts

Petar Ganev, a senior researcher at the Institute for Market Economics, stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that it is highly likely Bulgarians will begin making payments in euros starting from January 1 next year

Business » Finance | January 9, 2025, Thursday // 11:00

Bulgaria Meets Key Maastricht Criteria for Eurozone Membership

Bulgaria is currently meeting the Maastricht criteria required for eurozone membership, with its macroeconomic indicators indicating a stable path toward adopting the euro

Business » Finance | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 17:12

Join ION Mining and easily receive 2025 USD New Year rewards

IONmining As the global cryptocurrency market continues to expand, mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are becoming the focus of investors.

Business » Finance | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 16:16

Bulgaria Risks Losing 9 Billion Euros Due to Delays in Recovery and Resilience Plan

Atanas Pekanov, the former Deputy Prime Minister for the Management of European Funds during the Donev Caretaker Cabinet, warned that Bulgaria stands to lose out on significant financial support

Business » Finance | January 6, 2025, Monday // 12:02

Bulgaria's Banking Sector Faces Increased Costs as Non-Performing Loans Surge

Bulgaria’s banking sector is bracing for an increase in non-performing loans (NPLs), as the cost of covering potential bad debts has nearly doubled in 2024

Business » Finance | January 5, 2025, Sunday // 10:00

Mixed Results for Bulgaria in 2024: Budget Deficit on Target, Social Issues Persist

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance projects a budget deficit of approximately 6.1 billion leva for 2024, equating to 3% of the anticipated GDP

Business » Finance | January 3, 2025, Friday // 09:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria