Candlelight Concerts Illuminate Bulgaria with a New Take on Classical Music

Fever, the live entertainment platform renowned for curating exceptional experiences across cities worldwide, is introducing its acclaimed Candlelight Concert series to Bulgaria for the first time. This multi-sensory event, celebrated in over 150 cities globally, brings a fresh perspective to classical music. Sofia will host the initial performances, featuring adaptations of Vivaldi’s works alongside tributes to Coldplay and Taylor Swift in "The Four Seasons." The series has already captivated audiences in major cities such as New York, London, Paris, Madrid, Singapore, and Tokyo.

The Candlelight Concerts aim to make classical music accessible to broader audiences by staging performances outside traditional concert halls. Each event is held in an iconic venue, often rich in cultural significance, and illuminated by thousands of candles to create an intimate atmosphere. From historical landmarks to modern architectural marvels, these concerts have transformed settings like the Atomium in Belgium, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and Dubai’s Burj Al Arab into enchanting stages for music. In Sofia, the Central Military Club will host the concerts starting November 16, 2024.

Since its inception in 2019, the series has showcased a diverse range of performances. Original renditions of works by Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin are featured alongside musical tributes to iconic artists such as Queen, ABBA, and Coldplay. These concerts are designed to draw in audiences who might not typically attend classical music events, offering them a fresh way to experience legendary compositions and contemporary hits.

Fever continues to redefine live entertainment with its innovative concepts. Alongside the Candlelight Concerts, the company produces other immersive experiences, including “The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” “Stranger Things: The Experience,” “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” and “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.” These Fever Original productions reflect the platform’s mission to inspire its global audience with creative and engaging events.

Source: Fever