Bulgaria Makes New York Times’ Best Places to Visit in 2025

The New York Times has included Bulgaria among its top travel destinations for 2025, citing the country’s growing appeal to international travelers. The publication highlights Bulgaria’s enhanced accessibility following its accession to the Schengen Area on January 1, 2025, which eliminates border checks for visitors arriving from most European Union countries. Additionally, expectations that Bulgaria will soon adopt the euro are noted as another factor simplifying travel for foreign tourists.

According to the report, Sofia, the capital, offers a captivating starting point for visitors. Described as an ancient cultural crossroads, the city features the Triangle of Religious Tolerance, where Catholic cathedrals, Jewish temples, Muslim mosques, and Orthodox churches coexist. The New York Times suggests exploring Rila National Park, a stunning high-mountain area, and the historic Rila Monastery, a mystical site that draws visitors year-round.

For those looking to experience Bulgaria's rich cultural and urban life, Plovdiv is recommended as a must-see destination with its vibrant nightlife. Veliko Tarnovo, known for its steep, picturesque streets, is another highlighted spot for travelers seeking a mix of history and charm. Coastal enthusiasts can enjoy relaxation at one of Bulgaria's Black Sea resorts.

The publication also emphasizes the country's lesser-known treasures, such as its diverse and underrated wines, which are highly recommended for visitors. As Bulgaria embraces its new position within the Schengen Area and moves closer to adopting the euro, the nation is poised to attract even more global attention in 2025, making it an increasingly appealing destination for tourists.

Source: The New York Times