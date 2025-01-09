Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria with Mild Temperatures on January 9

Thursday’s weather across Bulgaria will be predominantly sunny. A light to moderate wind will blow from the south-southwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Morning temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C, but higher values of 8°C to 10°C are expected along the eastern regions. In Sofia, the low will be around 1°C. Daytime highs will vary between 12°C and 17°C, with Sofia reaching up to 12°C.

The coastal areas will also see mostly sunny skies, though patches of morning fog are likely in some locations. Winds along the coast will remain light to moderate, coming from the south-southwest. Maximum temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C.

Conditions in the mountains will follow a similar sunny trend. A moderate southwesterly wind will persist throughout the day. Temperatures will peak at 11°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 4°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)