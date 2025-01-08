Sofia Introduces Green Ticket and Free Parking to Combat Air Pollution

In response to elevated levels of PM10 particles in Sofia’s air and forecasts predicting continued potential for pollution, the Sofia Municipality has introduced a green ticket for public transport priced at 1 leva for January 9 and 10. Additionally, metro buffer parking lots will offer free parking during this period. These measures aim to reduce vehicle usage and improve air quality in the city.

For the first time, the decision to implement the green ticket was made based on forecast data the day before, allowing transport companies adequate time to prepare. On the afternoon of January 8, municipal officials held a meeting with all transport operators to assess readiness for the measure, ensuring smooth travel for citizens on the designated days.

The municipality has urged residents to avoid using personal vehicles during this period and to rely on public transportation instead. Green tickets can be obtained through several channels, including validating a bank card in public transport vehicles, purchasing from drivers, buying online via the CGM (Center for Urban Mobility) web portal, or at CGM and Metropolitan ticket offices. Tickets can be issued either as paper tickets or electronically loaded onto a travel card. However, the green ticket will not apply to night-time public transport.

As part of additional efforts to address pollution, all schools and kindergartens have been advised to minimize outdoor activities for children until the end of the week, as air quality is expected to remain poor during this time. Street washing, another measure typically applied in cases of moderate PM level exceedances, will only be conducted if weather conditions permit, to prevent hazardous icing.

These initiatives are part of the city's broader strategy to manage air pollution and ensure the well-being of its residents.

Source: Sofia Municipality