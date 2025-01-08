Bulgaria's Ministry of Culture Seeks Guarantees for Panagyurishte Treasure Amid LA Wildfire

A wildfire in Los Angeles has prompted concerns over the safety of Bulgarian exhibits, including the Panagyurishte Golden Treasure, currently displayed at the Paul Getty Museum. In response, Minister of Culture Naiden Todorov has sent a letter to the museum's management requesting assurance that the exhibits are stored securely. The exhibition, dedicated to Ancient Thrace, features artifacts from 18 Bulgarian museums. It opened in November last year and is scheduled to remain on display until March.

The Ministry of Culture stated that the Paul Getty Museum has fire-resistant vaults to protect the exhibits and is in constant communication with the museum's management. Although the fire is near the museum building, there is no direct threat at this time. The museum has also issued a statement confirming that the artifacts are not at risk and detailing the precautionary measures in place.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Bulgarian citizens to avoid traveling to areas affected by the wildfire in Los Angeles unless absolutely necessary. In a statement, the MFA urged citizens to minimize time spent in open areas impacted by the fire and to follow the instructions of local authorities closely.

Reports and requests for assistance in emergency situations from Bulgarian citizens are accepted 24/7 on the telephone lines of the Situation Center Directorate: +359 2 948 24 04; +359 2 971 38 56 or by email: crisis@mfa.bg. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens, when traveling abroad, take advantage of the opportunity to register in the "Traveling for..." section at the following address: https://mfa.bg/bg/embassyinfo.

The Situation Center at the MFA directed citizens to the "Cal Fire Incident Update" link for real-time information on evacuations and wildfire conditions. Bulgarians requiring assistance can contact the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles or the Situation Center Directorate in Sofia, with 24/7 emergency hotlines available for support.

The wildfire, which has ravaged a high-profile area in Los Angeles, has burned at least 510 hectares in the Pacific Palisades region between Santa Monica and Malibu. An evacuation order has displaced 30,000 residents, forcing many to leave their homes. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has declared emergency measures and instructed city services to prepare for potential power outages caused by downed lines and trees.

The strong winds driving the fire have also led to disruptions at the federal level. US President Joe Biden canceled an engagement in California, where he was scheduled to announce the establishment of two new national monuments in honor of Indigenous tribes.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)