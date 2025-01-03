US Lifts Visa Requirements for Romanian Citizens Starting January 10

On January 10, Romania will officially be accepted into the US Visa Waiver Program, marking the cancellation of visa requirements for Romanian citizens traveling to the United States. The announcement will be made during a meeting in Washington between Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Andrei Muraru, Romania’s Ambassador to the United States, as confirmed by the US Embassy in Bucharest through a social media post.

The meeting, to be held at the Department of Homeland Security, will include an official notification from the US government regarding Romania’s inclusion in the program. This development allows Romanian citizens to travel to the United States for up to 90 days for tourism or business without requiring a visa. During the discussions, technical details and the effective date of the new travel regime will also be disclosed.

Romania’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program is the culmination of years of efforts by officials from both countries. Romanian Ambassador Muraru emphasized that this achievement highlights shared interests in economic and security cooperation between the two nations. He noted that Romania is the first Black Sea region country to join the program, which solidifies its strategic partnership with the United States. According to Muraru, the removal of visa requirements will simplify travel for Romanians, fostering closer ties through tourism, trade, and investment.

To qualify for the Visa Waiver Program, Romania met strict criteria, including a visa refusal rate below 3%. In fiscal year 2024, the US Department of State reported a visa denial rate of 2.61% for Romanian applicants. Other requirements involved ensuring secure travel documentation, enhanced information exchange, and measures to combat terrorism and illegal migration. Romania established a national coordinator and an interdepartmental committee to address these goals.

Romania’s inclusion in the program means its citizens will no longer need to attend interviews at US diplomatic missions. Instead, they will register through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which costs 21 dollars and grants travel authorization valid for two years. The system enables multiple trips of up to 90 days during this period.

With Romania joining the program, it becomes the 43rd country to benefit from visa-free travel to the United States. Bulgaria and Cyprus will remain the only EU member states whose citizens still require US visas, while Croatia was admitted to the program in October 2021.

Romania’s acceptance reflects the strengthening of its security and alignment with US standards, as noted by Ambassador Muraru. He highlighted the broader significance of this milestone, which represents a step forward in Romania’s collaboration with the United States in areas like security and economic development.