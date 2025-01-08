Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted the Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility in the city of Engels, located in Russia’s Saratov Oblast, marking a significant military operation. Numerous explosions were reported in the area, with a large-scale fire breaking out at the site. Local authorities confirmed that an industrial facility had been struck, but further details are still being gathered. The Ukrainian General Staff revealed that the oil depot supplied fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, which is home to Russian strategic aircraft. The attack has created logistical challenges for the Russian military, especially concerning their ability to conduct missile strikes against Ukrainian cities. The operation, coordinated by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Unmanned Systems Forces, has hampered the strategic aircraft's operational capacity, thereby reducing Russia's ability to target Ukrainian civilian areas.

In other developments, the German building materials manufacturer Knauf has announced the construction of a new plant in Ukraine. The facility will be situated in the town of Borshchiv, Ternopil Oblast, and is set to produce drywall and dry building mixtures. The project is valued at €150 million and will have a production capacity of 30 million square meters of drywall and 320,000 tonnes of dry mixtures. This marks Knauf’s second facility in Ukraine, following the operation of a plant in Kyiv. The new Borshchiv plant is strategically located near a gypsum stone quarry, ensuring a long-term raw material supply for the company's production needs. The Kyiv plant, which employs 425 workers, continues to operate at a capacity of 25 million square meters of plasterboard and 200,000 tonnes of dry mixes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials are working to address issues surrounding the 155th Brigade, which has faced challenges following its formation. Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, has reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation within the brigade and the steps being taken to resolve the problems identified. Drapatyi explained that while the brigade's formation in collaboration with France was a first, the process faced several unique challenges, making it difficult to foresee all the issues involved. The commander emphasized that most of the systemic shortcomings have been analyzed, and measures are being taken to stabilize the unit, including manning it with experienced officers and providing necessary support. Drapatyi also mentioned the introduction of a special hotline for soldiers to directly communicate issues, ensuring that decisions are effectively addressing their needs. The brigade, named after Anna of Kyiv, is expected to improve with time and effort.

In Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro announced the detention of seven foreigners accused of being mercenaries. These individuals, according to Maduro, were allegedly plotting to disrupt his upcoming inauguration on January 10. Among those arrested were two Americans, two Colombians, and three individuals reportedly linked to the war in Ukraine. Maduro claimed that the group was involved in planning terrorist activities. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on whether any of the detainees are Ukrainian citizens. This development follows the announcement that US President Joe Biden hosted Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González, who continues to contest the results of the July 28 elections. Despite Maduro’s official win, the opposition maintains that González was the rightful victor, based on their claims of a near-total vote count. The United States, along with several European nations, has voiced support for González, calling for the full release of the election results.

