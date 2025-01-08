'The Eurozone Is On Our Doorstep' - Bulgarian PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized that Bulgaria is on the verge of joining the eurozone, stating that it is "on our doorstep." During the first government meeting of the year, he highlighted Bulgaria's progress toward meeting the eurozone membership criteria, with the country set to fulfill the fourth condition—price stability—within days.

Glavchev expressed confidence that the caretaker government had managed the organization and execution of the October elections effectively. He anticipates that the Constitutional Court, which is in the process of reviewing over 2,000 polling stations, will find no significant shortcomings in the executive's handling of the vote. If any issues arise, he believes they will not be attributed to the work of the caretaker government.

On the topic of Schengen membership, Glavchev considered Bulgaria's full integration into the area as a strong start to the year. He acknowledged the efforts of past governments, diplomats, and experts, with significant last-minute diplomatic activity playing a role in the final push for admission. He reassured that Bulgaria's commitment to strengthening its border security remains a priority, contributing to the country's stability as it moves toward forming a regular government.

Glavchev also reflected on the overall success of the elections, stating that they were conducted transparently and fairly, as affirmed by international observers. He reiterated his belief that the Constitutional Court’s assessment of the election process would align with this view, ensuring the caretaker government’s handling was up to standard.

Source: Council of Ministers