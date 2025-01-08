Bulgarian Politics: GERB Pursues Government Talks with BSP and TISP, Leaves Door Open for DB

GERB’s executive committee has decided to continue government negotiations with “BSP - United Left” and “There Is Such a People” (TISP), with the nomination of Rosen Zhelyazkov for prime minister. Zhelyazkov will also lead the negotiations for a potential government formation. The party has tasked its negotiation team with pursuing talks to secure the support of these parties for a functioning cabinet, which would focus on changes to the Electoral Code and the Judiciary Act.

Additionally, GERB has expressed openness to discussions with “Democratic Bulgaria” (DB), provided that the party is willing to support Zhelyazkov as the prime minister candidate for a regular government. The talks with DB have been complicated by DB’s insistence on first voting on changes to the law before agreeing to a governance deal. This would block the election of Borislav Sarafov as Prosecutor General. Informal talks between GERB and DB have been ongoing despite GERB previously announcing the suspension of negotiations. If these talks fail, GERB has indicated it may seek support elsewhere.

GERB confirmed via its Facebook page that government talks would proceed without DB unless the party expresses readiness to back a regular government with Zhelyazkov. The negotiations are expected to be intensive, and GERB has underscored that their primary goal remains forming a stable government that assumes political responsibility. Toma Bikov, a GERB MP, emphasized the party's commitment to ending political experiments and returning to governance according to established political norms.

Delyan Peevski from DPS-New Beginning remarked that while parliament has many unresolved issues, if the negotiations fail, early elections should be called to reallocate political responsibilities. He stressed the growing support for DPS-New Beginning, noting that the party is doing significant work for the country. Similarly, Atanas Zafirov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) called for a new government, emphasizing the need for responsibility and transparency in governance. He also criticized the approach of seeking deals with the opposition without clear and publicly known goals.

Meanwhile, the debate continues over the possibility of a regular government and the role of the different political parties. Dzhevdet Chakarov from DPS-Dogan expressed willingness to engage in talks for a broader national agreement, excluding certain political models, and focusing on the country's priorities. The new legislative session has begun, with ongoing discussions about the judiciary and other critical reforms, although some motions have been blocked or delayed.

As the situation evolves, parliamentarians continue to outline their respective priorities for the political season, with GERB aiming to form a regular government, BSP stressing the need for an accountable administration, and other parties like “Revival” and DPS-Dogan focusing on economic issues such as electricity prices and public sector wages. With the National Assembly now in session, debates and decisions on critical matters like energy prices and the law on religions are set to take center stage.

In the meantime, three MPs have requested that their parliamentary immunities be waived, including Radostin Vassilev, Angel Georgiev, and Gunay Daloolu. This follows a request by the acting Prosecutor General for the immunity removal of six MPs, including representatives from “Revival,” DPS-Dogan, and “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria.”

