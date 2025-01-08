Trump Understands Russia’s Opposition to Ukraine in NATO, Calls for 5% Defense Spending

Donald Trump, the newly elected U.S. President, expressed understanding of Russia's opposition to Ukraine's potential NATO membership. In a recent press conference at his Florida estate, Trump acknowledged Russia's long-standing objection to Ukraine joining the alliance, which predates Vladimir Putin’s presidency. He remarked, "It was like carved in stone," referring to Russia’s consistent stance on the issue. Trump noted that when President Joe Biden assumed office, he shifted U.S. policy, asserting Ukraine’s right to join NATO, a move that Trump suggests has put Russia in a difficult position with a neighbor on its doorstep.

Trump also addressed the ongoing war, stating his hope to end the conflict within six months, preferably sooner. He emphasized the heavy toll the war has taken on both Russian and Ukrainian youth, noting, "This shouldn't have happened."

On defense funding, Trump proposed that NATO member countries should allocate 5% of their GDP to defense, up from the current 2%. He argued that given the dangerous geopolitical environment, countries in the alliance should be able to meet this higher expenditure for their own security.