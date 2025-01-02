23 Days of Searching: No Trace Found of Missing 13-Year-Old Nikolay

Desperate Search for Nikolay from Konare Unresolved After Nearly Three Weeks
It has now been 17 days since 13-year-old Nikolay from the village of Konare went missing
For the 23rd consecutive day, authorities in Bulgaria continue their search for 13-year-old Nikolay, a boy with Down Syndrome who went missing from the village of Konare. Despite extensive efforts, there has been no sign of the missing child.
According to the mayor of Gurkovo, Kuncho Papazov, the search will persist until any clue or trace of the boy is found. "Unfortunately, there is still no information regarding little Niki," he said in an interview with Nova TV.
The search operation involves police, gendarmerie forces, and volunteers. While the field force has become smaller after the departure of the military, efforts remain ongoing with all available resources dedicated to finding the boy. In recent days, divers have been deployed to search the deepest areas of a nearby microdam, but so far, they have found no trace of Nikolay.
Source: Nova TV
