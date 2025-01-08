Trump’s Stark Warning: 'All Hell Will Break Out' if Hamas Hostages Aren’t Released

US President-elect Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, claiming that "all hell will break out" in the Middle East if Hamas does not release hostages before his inauguration on January 20. During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump stressed that failure to secure the hostages' release would have severe consequences. He remarked, "It will not be good for Hamas, and frankly, it will not be good for anyone," further suggesting that the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel should never have occurred.

While Trump's statement was forceful, Steve Witkoff, his designated special envoy to the Middle East, expressed a more optimistic outlook regarding the negotiations. Witkoff highlighted the progress being made toward securing a ceasefire that could lead to the hostages' release, emphasizing that Trump's influence is central to the negotiation process. "It's the president, his reputation, the things that he has said that are driving this negotiation," Witkoff stated, hopeful that the process would ultimately save lives.

However, a senior official from the Biden administration struck a more cautious tone, acknowledging the complexity of the talks. This official underscored that despite Witkoff's optimism, progress is slow, and the road to a ceasefire remains fraught with challenges. The Biden administration has been involved in efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza for over a year but has faced difficulties, including the failure to release additional hostages following the initial ceasefire agreement.

In a separate matter, Trump also reiterated his stance on international territories, including the Panama Canal and Greenland, during the same press conference. He refused to rule out the use of "military or economic coercion" to assert control over these areas, citing their strategic importance for US economic security. Trump suggested that Denmark should relinquish control of Greenland or face high tariffs and hinted that the people of Greenland could vote for independence or to join the US.

Trump also commented on the Panama Canal, criticizing former President Jimmy Carter's decision to hand control of the canal back to Panama. He called the move a "disgrace," referencing Carter's 1977 treaty, which transferred control of the canal for a nominal fee.

Moreover, Trump raised the prospect of renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," stating that the name change was fitting due to the region's significance. He also voiced his displeasure with the Biden administration, accusing it of trying to make the transition to his presidency more difficult. Trump claimed that efforts by the Biden administration were intended to block the reforms promised by his campaign.

These remarks came a day after the US Congress certified Trump's victory in the 2024 election, marking the final step before his return to the White House. Trump won 312 electoral votes, while Vice President Kamala Harris received 226, with no objections raised during the certification process.

