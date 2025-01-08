Unconfirmed: Renewed Government Talks Underway in Bulgaria

Politics | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Unconfirmed: Renewed Government Talks Underway in Bulgaria

Unofficial reports suggest that negotiations between GERB, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP - United Left," and "There is Such a People" are set to resume. The discussions, expected to be intense, will reportedly continue until Friday, according to information from the Presidential Council.

The talks aim to secure agreement on forming a regular cabinet, following a period of stalled progress. NOVA also reported that these renewed negotiations involve the same parties and are part of efforts to finalize a stable government coalition by the end of the week.

Previously, GERB announced on January 5 that they were ending negotiations due to disagreements with "Democratic Bulgaria." The dispute centered on the proposed personal composition of the cabinet and the choice of a candidate for prime minister. In response, "Democratic Bulgaria" stated they were informed about the cessation of talks through the media, further highlighting the discord between the two groups.

President Rumen Radev addressed the situation on Monday, stating he would grant additional time for the parties to reach a consensus before initiating the first mandate. This gesture underscores the president's efforts to facilitate an agreement among the political factions and avoid prolonging the political impasse.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
  • NOVA
Tags: negotiations, talks, Bulgaria, GERB

