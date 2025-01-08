Denmark, Panama, and Canada Firmly Reject Trump's Territorial Aspirations

World | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 10:15
Denmark and Panama have categorically dismissed any possibility of relinquishing their territories following renewed statements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. During a press conference, Trump reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland and the Panama Canal, declaring their control as vital to U.S. security. He also left open the possibility of using military intervention to achieve these objectives.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly rejected Trump’s proposal, emphasizing the autonomy of Greenland. “Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people, a proud nation with its own language and culture. As I have stated before, Greenland is not for sale. While the United States remains our closest ally in defense and security, Greenland’s future is for its own people to decide,” Frederiksen stated. Greenland, the world’s largest island not classified as a continent, is part of the Realm of Denmark but has extensive self-governance. Most of its 56,000 inhabitants reside in areas not covered by ice or snow.

In a separate development, Canada also voiced strong opposition to Trump’s remarks about potentially merging it as the 51st U.S. state through economic means. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford firmly rebuffed the idea, labeling it as implausible. Canadian authorities are reportedly preparing retaliatory measures in case trade tensions escalate further.

Meanwhile, Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., visited Greenland and shared images on social media of his interactions with locals. In one post, he praised the people of Greenland, describing them as welcoming and supportive of U.S. involvement. Greenland loves America and Trump! The people here just want to utilize their resources to thrive and secure their future,” he wrote. A video accompanying his post showed a local man wearing a MAGA hat saying, “Buy us. Buy Greenland,” when asked about his message to Trump.

Trump Jr.’s visit coincided with his father’s repeated social media posts asserting Greenland’s strategic importance to U.S. national security. Trump described Greenland as essential for “economic security and freedom throughout the world,” further underscoring his administration’s determination to pursue its acquisition.

In his remarks, Trump refused to rule out the use of force or economic coercion to achieve these territorial ambitions. “We need Greenland and the Panama Canal for economic security,” he stated. His comments prompted concerns internationally, with Frederiksen reiterating Denmark’s commitment to respecting Greenland’s sovereignty while welcoming American investment over other global powers like Russia and China.

The Panama Canal also remains a point of contention, as Panamanian authorities dismissed any suggestion of U.S. control. While Trump has made no specific public statements regarding Panama beyond his overarching territorial ambitions, officials in the Central American nation have been vocal in affirming the canal’s importance to their national sovereignty.

As Trump’s statements continue to raise alarm, Danish and Canadian officials have indicated that they are not only standing firm in their opposition but also preparing for potential diplomatic and economic fallout. The developments have drawn attention to the geopolitical implications of Trump’s agenda and its reception on the global stage.

