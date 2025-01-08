Bulgaria Mourns the Loss of Renowned Sports Journalist Petar Vassilev

January 8, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Mourns the Loss of Renowned Sports Journalist Petar Vassilev

Petar Vassilev, the renowned Bulgarian sports journalist affectionately known as Petela (The Rooster), has passed away at the age of 64, as confirmed by Bulgarian National Television (BNT). Vassilev was a respected figure in Bulgarian sports journalism and a beloved member of the BNT sports editorial team, where he worked for over three decades.

He joined BNT in 1990, and his first live commentary was for a match between CSKA and Botev (Plovdiv) in the autumn of 1991. Vassilev gained iconic status among Bulgarian sports fans when he uttered the memorable phrase "God is Bulgarian" during the national football team's historic victory at Parc des Princes on November 17, 1993.

In addition to his work as a journalist and commentator, Vassilev was a former handball player. Over the years, he covered a wide range of sporting events, including five European football championships (1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, and 2012) and six FIFA World Cups. His extensive career also included commentary on 15 Olympic Games and multiple world boxing championships.

Colleagues at BNT remember him as a dedicated professional and a cherished friend, admired for his contributions to sports journalism in Bulgaria. His passing has left a significant void in the sports community.

BNT extended heartfelt condolences to Vassilev’s family, honoring his legacy and expressing deep gratitude for his remarkable career. A tribute to his memory has been shared across the sports world.

Novinite joins in expressing its deep sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of Petar Vassilev during this difficult time. His contributions to sports journalism will long be remembered.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

