Bulgaria Braces for Flu Epidemic as Peak Approaches in February

Bulgaria is entering the initial stages of a flu epidemic, with the peak expected in early February, according to Chief State Inspector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev. He explained that while no single flu strain is currently dominant, the Thai strain has the potential to become the leading one this season. Starting next week, a significant rise in flu cases is anticipated, with the majority of illnesses expected to be flu-related.

At present, flu cases average around 80 per 100,000 people in Bulgaria, well below the threshold of 220-250 per 100,000 that marks the beginning of an epidemic. During more severe outbreaks, this number has reached 700-800 per 100,000. Assoc. Prof. Kunchev noted that the situation remains under control, but he emphasized the importance of monitoring the rising incidence closely in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged of a human metapneumovirus outbreak in China, raising concerns about a new virus. Assoc. Prof. Kunchev acknowledged the sensitivity surrounding the term "China-virus" but cautioned against undue alarm. He pointed out that flu strains linked to this year’s epidemic also originate from various regions, such as Thailand, Australia, and Austria, demonstrating that not all outbreaks are centered in China.

Human metapneumovirus is not a new pathogen, and doctors have no significant concerns about its impact. It does not exhibit characteristics such as high transmissibility, severe illness, or widespread morbidity. In Bulgaria, the virus was detected a few times during the recent months when a mix of viruses was circulating, and there have been no unexpected developments regarding its behavior. The respiratory virus primarily affects children and spreads easily through sneezing and coughing, but its morbidity in China has been progressively declining.

Chinese authorities are continuing efforts to curb the spread of human metapneumovirus, although there is no immediate cause for panic, Kunchev assured.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)