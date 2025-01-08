Bulgarian polar explorers in Antarctica have chosen to dedicate the month of January to renowned Bulgarian writer, playwright, and screenwriter Yordan Radichkov. This initiative, announced by the leader of the Bulgarian Antarctic expeditions, Prof. Hristo Pimpirev, is part of the ongoing campaign "January - the Month of Radichkov," now in its sixth year, organized by the NIKE Publishing House.

As part of this tribute, selected works from Radichkov's literary collection have been sent to the Bulgarian base on Livingston Island, emphasizing the importance of culture and literature, even in the most remote regions of the world. The Bulgarian Antarctic Base's literary collection includes works by various contemporary Bulgarian authors, including Prof. Boyan Biolchev, a prominent figure in Bulgarian literature, whose travelogue "Antarctica – the Eye of the Cosmos" (2011) was written after his visit to Antarctica.

Yordan Radichkov’s grandson, Yordan D. Radichkov, shared that the initiative began six years ago as part of Plovdiv’s European Capital of Culture 2019 celebrations. He reflected on the significant role of January in his grandfather’s works and personal history, noting that this is also the month Radichkov passed away. He expressed gratitude for the support of the Bulgarian Antarctic expedition, which will allow for the celebration of Radichkov’s legacy in one of the planet’s most fascinating places.

Prof. Pimpirev highlighted that the Bulgarian Antarctic expeditions have always aimed to foster the intersection of science and the arts. Artists from various disciplines, including musicians, painters, and writers, have been guests of the base over the years. He expressed confidence that the tribute to Radichkov will enhance the scientists' experience, providing them with opportunities for reflection and a fresh perspective, adding that the peak named after Radichkov in Antarctica symbolizes the writer’s adventurous spirit.

During January, several events will take place at the Bulgarian base, including book readings and a screening of Dimitar Petkov’s documentary "Cherkazian Chronicles" about Radichkov. Additionally, a new Spanish translation of his work "Gunpowder Primer," by translator Victoria Lefterova, will be available at the base. This collaboration is not coincidental, as the Bulgarian and Spanish Antarctic bases have maintained a strong partnership for years.

Radichkov's connection to icy landscapes and exploration has long been an essential part of his life and writing. In the 1960s, he undertook a journey across Siberia’s icy terrains, leading to his first travelogue "The Unlit Yards." Two decades later, he toured Sweden, where he wrote his second travelogue "A Little Northern Saga."

Looking to the future, the Bulgarian Antarctic expedition plans to further strengthen international cooperation by sending more translations of Radichkov's works. These will be included in the Bulgarian research ship "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" by the end of next year, cementing Radichkov’s legacy in Antarctica, where Mount "Yordan Radichkov" already stands in his honor.

