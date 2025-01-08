Eight Bulgarians Set to Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Eight Bulgarians have reportedly received invitations to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, set to take place on January 20 at the Capitol. Among those invited are Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, former Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borisov, and Stoyan Denchev, the long-serving rector of UNIBIT. Also invited is Assoc. Prof. Borislav Tsekov, who authored a book about President Trump a few years ago.

The identities of the remaining four Bulgarians have not been disclosed. However, it is suggested that they are not part of Bulgaria's political elite, as they have not made public announcements about their invitations.

The inauguration is expected to attract numerous world leaders, including heads of state, crowned royalty, church leaders from various faiths, and influential figures from across the United States, according to reports.

Source: Flagman.bg