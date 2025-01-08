Sofia Urges Schools to Limit Outdoor Activities Due to Air Pollution

The Sofia Municipality has recommended that schools and kindergartens in the capital reduce outdoor physical activity due to a moderate increase in the PM10 levels in the air. This advice follows the municipality's commitment to promptly notify residents about the excess of the 24-hour PM10 value above 100 μg/m3, recorded at two automatic measuring stations across the city in one day. It is also based on the forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), which warns of the potential for moderate air pollution in the coming days.

The current weather conditions are conducive to the formation of temperature inversions, which trap pollutants in the lower layers of the atmosphere. The pollution excesses were recorded at the monitoring stations in Druzhba, Nadezhda, and Hippodruma. As a result, the municipality has advised sensitive groups, including children, to limit outdoor physical activity. The Air for Health association, which collaborates with Sofia Municipality on air quality issues, emphasized that moderate air pollution over short periods is typically manageable for most people. However, it can pose health risks for those with existing chronic conditions.

Experts recommend that vulnerable individuals reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities and watch for symptoms like coughing, irritation, or difficulty breathing. For the general population, the risks remain low, but it is still advisable to limit intense outdoor exercise and keep an eye out for discomfort, especially in children or elderly relatives.

The municipality is also implementing additional measures as part of its broader efforts to address the ongoing air pollution problem in Sofia.

Source: Sofia Municipality press release