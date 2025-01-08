Kurakhove Falls to Russia, But Ukraine Holds Ground in Western Part

Kurakhove Falls to Russia, But Ukraine Holds Ground in Western Part

Ukraine's military reported on Tuesday that it is still holding on to part of the key town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine, despite Russian claims of having taken control the previous day. Moscow celebrated the capture, calling it an important logistical hub that would enable Russian forces to accelerate their advance in the eastern Donetsk region.

However, Ukrainian forces indicated that fighting continues in the western outskirts of the town. According to Victor Tregubov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia army unit, which is actively engaged in the area, the Ukrainian army is holding positions, and Russian forces are employing scorched-earth tactics to devastate the town. He described the situation as Russian forces systematically dismantling the town, building by building.

Tregubov emphasized that the Ukrainian military is inflicting significant losses on the Russian troops to prevent further advances. The spokesperson noted that much of the town had already been destroyed, but that Ukrainian forces were still managing to control certain key locations, including the power plant. Kurakhove, which had a population of around 18,000 before the conflict, is home to a power station, is located near a reservoir, and contains a significant lithium deposit.

The battle for Kurakhove is part of the ongoing struggle in the eastern Donetsk region, which Russia claimed to annex in 2022. Moscow's forces have been making slow but steady progress in the area over the past several months. Both sides are attempting to gain ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office later this month, with the possibility of peace talks under his administration looming. Trump has promised a swift resolution to the nearly three-year-long conflict but has not provided a clear plan of action.

In other parts of the frontlines, the conflict continues to affect civilians. In the southern Kherson region, which remains partially occupied by Russian forces, a 62-year-old man was killed when a Russian drone dropped explosives on his vehicle. Ukrainian authorities confirmed the civilian death, while Russian state media reported the death of a civilian in the village of Oleshki, which is under Russian control, as a result of Ukrainian shelling.

Sources:

  • AFP
  • The Moscow Times
