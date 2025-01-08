Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Oil Depot, Disrupting Military Operations
Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted the Kombinat Kristal oil storage facility in the city of Engels, located in Russia’s Saratov Oblast
After weeks of heavy offensive, Russian forces have made significant progress in the northwest of Toretsk
Ukraine's ongoing war against Russia’s full-scale invasion, now approaching its third year, has reached a critical juncture,
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned that European nations might soon face mounting pressure to reach a peace agreement with Russia amid its ongoing war against Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the five-month milestone of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kursk region on Tuesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that discussions to end the war will prioritize talks with US President-elect Donald Trump following his inauguration, with subsequent negotiations involving Russian President Vladimir Putin
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability