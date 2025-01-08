January 8 Forecast: Clear Weather with South-Southwesterly Winds

January 7, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: January 8 Forecast: Clear Weather with South-Southwesterly Winds @Pixabay

The weather across Bulgaria on January 8 is expected to be predominantly sunny. Light to moderate winds will blow from the south-southwest. Morning temperatures will range between -1°C and 4°C, with slightly higher values in Eastern Bulgaria. In Sofia, the early low is forecast at 0°C. Daytime highs will vary between 12°C and 17°C, while Sofia will reach 11°C.

Along the coast, conditions will also remain sunny. South-southwesterly winds will stay light to moderate, and temperatures will peak between 10°C and 15°C. The sea water temperature will range from 8°C to 9°C.

In the mountains, mostly sunny skies are anticipated, with moderate west-southwesterly winds. Temperatures at 1,200 meters are expected to reach 10°C, while at 2,000 meters, highs will be around 3°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

