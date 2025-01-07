Political Deadlock Persists as GERB and DB Decline to Address Cabinet Talks

Members of Parliament resumed their duties following the Christmas recess, with key meetings scheduled for the budget and finance, as well as legal committees. Among the critical items on the agenda is the legal committee's review of proposed changes to the Judiciary Act, an issue tied to ongoing governance negotiations. Three separate bills, submitted by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Revival," and "There is Such a People" (TISP), aim to restart the process for electing a prosecutor general by annulling the selection of Borislav Sarafov.

Despite the legislative activity, the stalled negotiations for forming a regular government dominated attention in the National Assembly. Representatives from GERB and Democratic Bulgaria (DB) declined to comment on the matter. Rosen Zhelyazkov, re-nominated for the prime minister role by GERB, and Nadezhda Yordanova from DB avoided media inquiries about whether discussions would resume. Zhelyazkov stated only that answers might emerge during the parliamentary session, while Bozhidar Bozhanov of DB redirected questions to GERB.

On Sunday, GERB announced via press release that talks for forming a regular cabinet had been suspended. The party blamed Democratic Bulgaria for rejecting both proposed prime ministerial candidates—Boyko Borissov and Rosen Zhelyazkov. DB reportedly learned of the development through the media and expressed surprise at GERB's decision.

The press release highlighted GERB’s appreciation for constructive dialogue with BSP-United Left and TISP, while omitting any acknowledgment of DB. Both BSP and TISP had earlier voiced their opposition to Borissov’s return as prime minister, with TISP labeling the proposal "absurd."

Meanwhile, questions remain about whether the limited time provided by President Rumen Radev will be enough for the parties to reach an agreement. Neither GERB nor DB offered further clarification on the reasons for the breakdown or whether negotiations might resume. DB, however, maintained that the coalition agreement was nearing completion, although they refrained from elaborating.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, in his capacity as chair of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, confirmed that the three bills related to the Judiciary Act would be discussed in the chamber. These amendments focus on suspending the current prosecutor general election process under the Supreme Judicial Council, whose term has expired. However, the broader political stalemate continued to overshadow these legislative efforts.

Sources: