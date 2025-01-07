Founder of France's Far-Right National Front, Jean-Marie Le Pen, Passes Away at 96

World | January 7, 2025, Tuesday // 14:42
Jean-Marie Le Pen, a towering yet controversial figure in French far-right politics, passed away at the age of 96. His death marks the end of an era for a man who profoundly influenced the political landscape in France, often stirring outrage with his provocative views and actions.

Born on June 20, 1928, in La Trinité-sur-Mer in Brittany, Le Pen was the son of a seamstress and a fisherman. His father's tragic death during World War II, when his fishing boat struck a mine, left a deep impact on him. Seeking action and adventure, he served in the French military during the First Indochina War and later in Algeria, experiences that shaped his staunch nationalist views. Returning to France, he became the youngest member of parliament at age 27 in 1956, and he continued to be active in political and military spheres, including participating in the Suez Crisis.

In 1972, Le Pen co-founded the National Front (FN), a far-right party advocating nationalism and anti-immigration policies. Over time, he built a reputation as an outspoken figure, unafraid of controversy. His rhetoric often targeted immigrants, the European Union, and the political elite, but his remarks on the Holocaust, which he referred to as a "detail" of history, sparked widespread condemnation and several legal battles. These remarks earned him convictions for anti-Semitism and racism, tarnishing his image and creating tension within his own family.

The FN gained traction in the 1980s, achieving its first major electoral successes. However, its fortunes fluctuated due to changes in France's electoral system and the divisive nature of Le Pen's rhetoric. His hardline stance on immigration and national identity drew support from some voters but alienated many others. Despite his success in reaching the second round of the presidential election in 2002, where he lost to Jacques Chirac, Le Pen remained a polarizing figure in French politics.

Le Pen's personal life was equally tumultuous. His wife, Pierrette, famously left him in 1984, later posing nearly nude for Playboy in response to his suggestion that she work as a cleaner. His family relationships were further strained when his daughter, Marine Le Pen, took over the FN in 2011 and embarked on a mission to soften the party's image. This effort, which she called "de-demonization," included distancing herself from her father's inflammatory rhetoric and eventually expelling him from the party in 2015 following another Holocaust-related controversy.

Marine Le Pen rebranded the FN as the National Rally (RN) in 2018, marking a departure from her father's legacy. While Jean-Marie Le Pen criticized the move, the RN found electoral success under Marine's leadership, becoming a prominent force in European and French politics. Meanwhile, his granddaughter, Marion Maréchal, also distanced herself from the Le Pen name, further illustrating the generational shift within the family.

Jean-Marie Le Pen's legacy remains deeply divisive. To his supporters, he was a passionate advocate for French nationalism and sovereignty. To his detractors, he symbolized intolerance and extremism. Regardless of perspective, his influence on the far-right movement in France and Europe is undeniable, leaving a complex and controversial mark on political history.

