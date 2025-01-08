Bulgaria Meets Key Maastricht Criteria for Eurozone Membership

Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria with Mild Temperatures on January 9
Bulgaria is currently meeting the Maastricht criteria required for eurozone membership, with its macroeconomic indicators indicating a stable path toward adopting the euro by 2024. According to data from Eurostat, inflation in Bulgaria has remained consistently below 3% for several consecutive months, fulfilling one of the key conditions for joining the single currency. From June to November 2024, inflation was 2.8% in June and July, then decreased to 2.4% in August, 1.5% in September, and finally stabilized at 2% in October and November. This is a notable improvement from November 2023, when inflation stood at 5.5%.
Additionally, Bulgaria's budget deficit is expected to stay within the 3% limit required for eurozone entry, while unemployment remains at historically low levels around 4%. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is also well below the necessary threshold, currently almost half of the 60% criterion.
The European Commission has projected further positive economic developments for Bulgaria in the coming years, with inflation expected to decrease to 2.3% in 2025 and rise slightly to 2.8% in 2026. The fiscal deficit is forecast to remain at 2.8% through 2026, while state debt is projected to be just 24.5% of GDP by 2026.
Given these favorable conditions, many economists believe that Bulgaria is on track for euro adoption in the near future. If it does not join the eurozone in mid-2025, the next opportunity is expected in early 2026. Economic analysts argue that any delay would undermine the national interest and Bulgaria’s goal of completing its full integration into the European Union. Adopting the euro is seen as a crucial step in this process.
