Eurozone Inflation Increases to 2.4% in December, Matching Market Expectations

'The Eurozone Is On Our Doorstep' - Bulgarian PM
Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized that Bulgaria is on the verge of joining the eurozone
The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in the Eurozone rose by 2.4% year-over-year (YoY) in December, up from a 2.2% increase in November, according to Eurostat data released on Monday. This outcome met market expectations, which had forecasted a 2.4% rise for the month.
Core HICP, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, also saw a 2.7% annual increase in December, consistent with the growth rate reported in November and in line with market forecasts.
On a monthly basis, HICP inflation for the Eurozone rebounded by 0.4% in December, following a 0.3% decline in November. Similarly, core HICP inflation showed a 0.5% month-over-month (MoM) increase, reversing the 0.6% decrease observed the previous month.
In terms of individual components, services recorded the highest annual inflation rate at 4.0% in December, slightly higher than the 3.9% reported in November. This was followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco at 2.7%, which remained unchanged from the previous month. Non-energy industrial goods saw a smaller increase of 0.5%, down from 0.6% in November, while energy inflation remained subdued at 0.1%, a significant improvement from the -2.0% drop in November.
The European Central Bank (ECB) targets an inflation rate of 2.0%, and inflation data from the Eurozone plays a key role in shaping market expectations regarding potential interest rate adjustments by the ECB.
Source: Eurostat
