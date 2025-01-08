Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warned that European nations might soon face mounting pressure to reach a peace agreement with Russia amid its ongoing war against Ukraine. Speaking to French ambassadors in Paris, Sikorski suggested that such a deal could be complicated and questioned the viability of a solution that would allow Moscow to recover. He emphasized that Europe remains stronger than Russia and expressed doubt over the possibility of an agreement that would be fair to both sides. Sikorski also stated that any peace deal should not impose time limits on European support for Ukraine, which could unintentionally encourage Russia to prolong the conflict. The priority, according to Sikorski, is to improve Ukraine's standing for future negotiations.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air defenses successfully downed 28 Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 6-7 January, with another 10 decoy drones disappearing from radar. These drones were launched from cities in Russia, including Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The air defense operation involved a coordinated effort from Ukraine's Air Force, missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups. While most of the drones were intercepted, three of the decoy drones made their way back to Russia without causing harm. There were no recorded hits on Ukrainian territory.

The war in Ukraine also continues to see heavy Russian assaults on Ukrainian positions. In Kursk Oblast alone, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 94 Russian attacks, while a series of airstrikes targeted both military positions and civilian settlements. Russian forces have repeatedly attempted to break Ukrainian lines across several fronts, with notable assaults on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove areas. These ongoing operations underscore the persistence of the conflict despite Ukrainian defensive gains.

Additionally, reports from Ukraine's General Staff suggest that Russia's military losses have now exceeded 800,000 personnel, with nearly 10,000 tanks, 20,000 armored vehicles, and a significant amount of artillery also destroyed or disabled since the start of the war. These figures include recent losses on 6-7 January, which saw Russia losing over 1,900 personnel. The casualties further underscore the high cost of the conflict as both sides continue to grapple for control.

In a related development, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted a potential shift in the dynamics of the conflict with the increased offensive activities of Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast. While there has been no formal prediction about the broader implications of these actions, ISW suggests that these operations may serve as part of a larger Ukrainian strategy to destabilize Russian rear areas and support future ground operations.

Meanwhile, on the political front, US President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, postponed his visit to Kyiv, which had been initially planned for early January. The reasons for the delay remain unclear, although it is expected that Kellogg will travel to Ukraine after Trump's inauguration on 20 January. This visit had been anticipated as part of Trump’s broader strategy to address the war, which he has repeatedly suggested could be resolved quickly after taking office.

Amid these developments, reports of desertions among Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in France have surfaced. French officials confirmed that a small number of soldiers from the 155th Mechanised Brigade, which is currently deployed on the Pokrovsk front, had deserted during their training period. Despite the desertions, officials emphasized that this was a minor issue in relation to the overall number of soldiers trained. Nonetheless, the situation with the 155th Brigade, which has faced issues with equipment and personnel, is under investigation by Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation.

