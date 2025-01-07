Donald Trump Jr. to Visit Greenland Amid Growing Calls for U.S. Acquisition

Donald Trump has confirmed that his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will visit Greenland amidst growing calls from the president-elect to acquire the territory from Denmark. On his social media platform, Trump posted, "I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA.'" He added that his son and a group of representatives would visit some of the most beautiful areas of the island. Trump also expressed his belief that Greenland would benefit significantly if it were part of the U.S., stating that the country would protect and cherish it from external threats.

The announcement followed a video shared by Trump that featured a person suggesting he should "Buy Greenland." Donald Trump Jr. spoke with Fox News about his upcoming trip, sharing his excitement to visit the island. As an avid outdoorsman, he said he was looking forward to exploring the region.

This visit comes after the president-elect reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland, a notion he first raised during his initial term. Trump called owning the island an "absolute necessity" for the U.S. In contrast, Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte Egede, has made it clear that the territory is "not for sale and will never be for sale."

Trump’s interest in expanding U.S. territory has extended beyond Greenland. In recent weeks, he suggested that his incoming administration might consider taking control of the Panama Canal. However, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino firmly rejected this idea, asserting that the sovereignty and independence of Panama are nonnegotiable. Trump has also hinted at the possibility of annexing Canada, proposing that it could become the U.S.'s 51st state.

