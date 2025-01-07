New Schengen Rules Impacting Children’s Travel from Bulgaria
The recent implementation of Schengen rules in Bulgaria has led to the introduction of changes in travel regulations, particularly concerning children’s ability to travel abroad. A practical experiment was conducted by family law expert Yordanka Bekirska and her 16-year-old son, Todor, when they each purchased separate plane tickets to Paris. Upon arriving at the airport, both the mother and son underwent the same travel procedures without any extra checks for the teenager. Bekirska pointed out that with Bulgaria’s Schengen membership, travel from Sofia to Paris is no longer considered travel abroad, but rather a movement within the Schengen Area, similar to domestic travel from Sofia to Varna.
Under the new guidelines, children are allowed to travel alone or with one parent, provided they have the appropriate identification. For minors who lack an ID card, the parent holding the international passport is responsible for the child's travel documentation. If a child is traveling with one parent, a declaration of consent from the other parent is no longer required, except in cases where there is a suspicion of "parental abduction." In such instances, the court may impose a travel ban.
One challenge, according to Bekirska, is that there is no longer a system in place to monitor these situations rigorously. However, if a parent suspects that the child may be taken abroad without permission, they can report the matter to the Border Police. This may prompt a special check, regardless of whether the border is at an airport or land crossing. In cases of parental abduction, international laws stipulate that the country where the child is located must return the child to their home country within six weeks. Despite these measures, some parents in conflict with one another may attempt to circumvent the system.
Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
