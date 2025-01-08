Ukraine's Kursk Offensive Marks Five Months, Establishes Buffer Zone in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the five-month milestone of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Kursk region on Tuesday, emphasizing significant progress. He highlighted the establishment of a buffer zone on Russian territory and the substantial losses inflicted on Russian forces, including over 38,000 troops, of which approximately 15,000 were described as "irrecoverable."

In a statement shared on X, Zelensky underlined the strategic impact of the operation. "Today marks exactly five months since the start of our actions in the Kursk region, and we continue to maintain a buffer zone on Russian territory, actively destroying their military potential there," he wrote. He also noted that the enemy had deployed its strongest units, including North Korean soldiers, in the region. According to Zelensky, this deployment has tied down Russian forces, preventing them from being redirected to critical fronts such as Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, or Zaporizhzhia.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ukrainian forces, acknowledging their efforts in extending the conflict into Russian territory. "I thank all our warriors who are bringing the war back home—to Russia—and giving Ukraine more security and strength," he said. The operation, he noted, has disrupted Russian military capabilities and fortified Ukraine's defensive position.

The Ukrainian military's counteroffensive in Kursk has involved surprise attacks on Russian positions, which began with an incursion in August. Despite counter-efforts from Russian forces, including reinforcements with North Korean troops, Ukraine has maintained control over much of the territory it captured. Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, confirmed on Sunday that new surprise strikes had been launched against Russian forces, underscoring Ukraine's continued offensive momentum.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, also commented on the situation via Telegram, describing the developments as "good news" and stating, "Russia is getting what it deserves." The sentiment reflects Ukraine's commitment to its strategy in the region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported attempts by Ukrainian forces to halt Russian offensives, describing them as unsuccessful. According to a statement shared on TASS, a Ukrainian assault near Berdin village, approximately 15 kilometers from the border, was repelled. The ministry claimed that two tanks and 12 armored vehicles were involved in the failed attack.

The counteroffensive has been marked by intensified military activity, with Ukraine focusing on weakening Russian forces while bolstering its strategic position in the Kursk region. As both sides continue to engage, the operation remains a critical front in the broader conflict.

