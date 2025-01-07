Death Toll Rises to 53 in Tibet Earthquake as Relief Efforts Intensify

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Dingri County in Xigaze City, within the Xizang Autonomous Region, has risen to 53, with 62 others injured, according to state media reports cited by the Taipei Times. The quake, measuring 6.8 in magnitude, caused extensive destruction, including the collapse of numerous buildings. Earlier reports from regional disaster relief authorities, shared by Xinhua, indicated 32 fatalities and 38 injuries.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed at 28.5°N latitude and 87.45°E longitude, at a depth of 10 kilometers. Following the disaster, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command deployed a drone to assess the situation at the epicenter. The command’s air force also activated an emergency disaster relief plan, mobilizing transport and medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces to stand by for relief efforts.

Significant damage was reported in Tonglai Village in Changsuo Township of Dingri County, also known as Shigatse, where multiple houses were reduced to rubble. Additionally, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded a series of aftershocks in the Xizang region on Tuesday. The initial earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.1, struck at 6:35 AM (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometers, followed by seven aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 4.3 to 5.0. These aftershocks occurred between 7:02 AM and 9:11 AM IST, shaking the region and heightening concerns.

The tremors were felt beyond China, with impacts reported in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and Bihar's Sheohar district in India. Authorities in these areas stated that residents evacuated their homes and moved to open spaces. Nepali Home Minister spokesman Rishi Ram Tiwari confirmed no casualties or damage had been reported in Nepal, although security forces were deployed as a precautionary measure.

The earthquake underscores the vulnerability of the Nepal-China border region, where seismic activity often disrupts lives and communities.

