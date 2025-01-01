Ivanovden and St. John's Day: Celebrated by Nearly 330,000 Bulgarians

On January 7, nearly 330,000 Bulgarians celebrate St. John's Day or Ivanovden, marking the feast day of St. John the Baptist. According to official data, 329,954 individuals bear names associated with St. John, with 210,822 men and 119,132 women included in this group. Names like Ivan, Ivaylo, and Yoana are among those celebrated on this day.

The name Ivan, while still among the most popular in Bulgaria, has seen a notable decline in recent years. In 2024, it ranked eighth on the list of most common names for newborn boys, with 507 babies named Ivan. A decade earlier, in 2014, the name held the fourth spot with 821 newborns bearing it. Similarly, the name Joanna has also experienced a gradual decrease in popularity, with 315 newborns given the name in 2024 compared to 410 in 2014.

St. John's Day is a significant event in the Orthodox Christian calendar, commemorating St. John the Baptist, who foretold the coming of Jesus Christ and performed Holy Baptism in the Jordan River. The day is not only a religious occasion but also a time for traditional customs and celebrations.

In Bulgarian folklore, January 7 marks the conclusion of the New Year’s caroling period. In some regions, this is symbolized by taking the caroling group’s leader, or “king,” to a fountain for a ceremonial bathing ritual. Afterward, a festive feast is organized, where participants dress in costumes representing characters such as a bear, a bride, and masked men. The celebrations culminate in a communal dance, bringing the caroling season to an end.

The name day is observed by individuals with names like Ivan, Vanya, Yoan, Ivaylo, Ivayla, Ivo, Ivona, Kaloyan, Zhan, Zhana, and Yana, among others. This widespread celebration underscores the enduring cultural and religious significance of St. John’s Day in Bulgaria.

Source: Bulgarian National Television (BNT)