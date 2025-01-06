Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Resign, Calls for New Leadership

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he would step down as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister once a successor is chosen. Trudeau shared that he had already approached the President of the Liberal Party to begin the search for a new candidate for the position. He emphasized that his decision was driven by the need for fresh leadership and his recognition that internal battles within the party had made it difficult for him to continue as the best candidate for the country.

Trudeau reflected on his tenure, mentioning the challenges of a prolonged and often paralyzed Parliament, which had seen the longest session of a minority government in Canadian history. He explained that despite his commitment to serving Canadians, the continuous internal struggles had affected his ability to lead effectively. He also noted that, following his discussions with his family over the holidays, he realized that stepping down was in the best interest of both the Liberal Party and the nation.

Regarding the future of the party, Trudeau made it clear that he would not seek re-election as the Liberal Party's leader or run for a fourth term as Prime Minister. He also mentioned that former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, his long-time political partner, would not be continuing in her role as Deputy Prime Minister. While Trudeau had hoped she would remain in the position, Freeland ultimately chose to step away. Trudeau also stated that he did not believe Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s vision for Canada was the right one.

In line with his decision, Trudeau recommended proroguing Parliament until March 24, a move that has been approved by Governor General Mary Simon. However, his resignation as party leader may lead to challenges for the incoming Liberal leadership, especially as the Conservative Party has already indicated plans to introduce a motion of no-confidence. This could create further uncertainties as Canada prepares for a new phase in its political landscape.

