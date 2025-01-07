New Year's Eve Attack: Man Charged with Assault, Rape, and Threats in Stara Zagora

The Stara Zagora Prosecutor's Office has arrested and charged a man with sexual assault, physical abuse, and threats against a person of the same sex, following a disturbing incident in which he invited an acquaintance to his home on New Year's Eve. The two men were known to each other, according to the District Prosecutor's Office.

On the night of December 31, 2024, the suspect invited the victim to his home in Galabovo. However, a few hours later, the victim found himself tied up with pigtails, beaten with a stick, and subjected to sexual abuse. The assailant also threatened to kill the victim if he reported the assault to the authorities.

The man was charged with multiple offenses: the first charge involves using a baton to force the 32-year-old victim to engage in actions against his will. The second charge pertains to committing sexual acts under duress, using threats to coerce the victim. The third charge is for threatening to kill both the victim and his relatives.

As of now, the supervising prosecutor has ordered the man’s detention for up to 72 hours. Additionally, a request for a preventive measure, specifically detention in custody, is expected to be submitted to the court.

Source: Novini.bg