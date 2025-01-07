Sofia Airport Parking Price Shock: Bulgarian Woman Pays 430 Euros for 10 Days

A Bulgarian woman recently shared her experience on Facebook after paying 840 leva (430 euros) for parking at Sofia Airport. She explained that she had parked her car in the paid parking lot at the airport for 10 days during her vacation. Upon her return, she was shocked to find that the cost had increased from the previous 110 leva to a staggering 840 leva. According to the woman, the prices for parking changed starting December 1, with national television stations broadcasting this information. However, she claimed that the parking lot, particularly the so-called "luxury" parking area, was disproportionately expensive, charging 420 leva for a seven-day stay.

On January 9, the airport will implement a new traffic management system and controlled access to Terminal 2. Drivers will need to pass through barrier systems that register the license plates of cars. Additionally, the airport is introducing the "Kiss & Ride" concept, where drivers can stop for a short period to pick up or drop off passengers without blocking traffic. The free parking time is limited to 10 minutes, with charges starting for stays beyond that time. For stays between 11 and 30 minutes, a 10 leva fee will apply, with the cost rising as the parking duration increases. People with disabilities will be allowed up to 30 minutes of free stay, while public transport vehicles and tourist buses can stay for up to 30 minutes without charge.

As for the parking rates, various lots at the airport offer different pricing structures. Terminal 1, with its open-air parking lot, charges a range of fees depending on the duration, starting from 5 leva for an hour and rising to 110 leva for a seven-day stay. Prices for additional days are 8 leva each. Similarly, Terminal 2 offers both standard and economy parking, with prices increasing from 5 leva for the first hour to 115 leva for up to seven days in P3 parking. P4, the economy parking lot, also follows a similar pricing structure, with the cost increasing slightly after seven days.

For those planning to park at the airport, it is essential to stay informed about these changes in pricing and new regulations.

