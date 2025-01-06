Bulgarians Brace for Higher Telecom Costs as Operators Raise Prices

Vivacom subscribers have reported receiving messages about upcoming price increases for various services, effective February 8, 2025. The company informed customers via SMS that monthly subscription fees for mobile and internet services will rise by 2 leva, VAT included. Fixed voice and TV services will see a 1 leva increase, while subscriptions for mobile voice services, mobile internet, fixed internet, and 5G Home Net services will also increase by 2 leva. Customers were also notified of their right to terminate contracts affected by these changes without penalties until February 7, 2025, although discounts for purchased devices would need to be reimbursed.

This announcement follows a similar move by Yettel, which raised service prices by 2-3 leva earlier this year. The action prompted significant backlash from customers and triggered investigations by state authorities. The consumer project "We, the Consumers" criticized these price hikes, accusing operators of potentially engaging in unfair commercial practices by unilaterally altering contract terms under the guise of service improvements, such as increased data or speed. They advised customers to explore their legal rights, including claims for device price differences if contracts are terminated.

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has also expressed strong opposition to these practices. CPC Chair Maria Filipova described the near-simultaneous price increases by mobile operators as alarming and detrimental, leaving many citizens unable to afford essential communication services. Filipova emphasized that these increases disregard the ongoing economic difficulties faced by Bulgarians. She called on lawmakers to consider legal provisions preventing operators from unilaterally altering contract terms without substantial economic justification.

Filipova further stated that the CPC is prepared to collaborate with the Communications Regulatory Commission (CRC) to assess the impact of these price hikes on retail markets. If significant effects are identified, the CRC could impose price controls for as long as necessary to protect consumers. Filipova reaffirmed her commitment to defending consumer rights and vowed to expose practices she deems harmful or deceptive.

The controversy surrounding mobile service providers began in December when Yettel announced its price increases. The CRC subsequently initiated an investigation into these changes. Vivacom’s recent price adjustment follows this trend, drawing further criticism from customers and consumer rights advocates. Meanwhile, A1, another major operator, had last indexed its prices in February 2024.

