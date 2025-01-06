'Revival' MP: New Elections in Bulgaria Likely on April 6 Following GERB's Failed Negotiations
The deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of "Revival," Petar Petrov, suggested that the collapse of GERB's negotiations to form a government could lead to another round of early elections in Bulgaria. Petrov indicated that April 6 might be a probable date for the vote if no agreement is reached in the coming weeks.
Petrov stressed that the process of handing out the second and potentially the third mandate should still proceed as outlined in the constitution. He noted that the negotiations' breakdown was primarily due to disagreements over the choice of a prime minister, particularly on the part of "Democratic Bulgaria."
"There seems to be no other issue for 'Democratic Bulgaria' except the figure of the prime minister. The inability to resolve this question has led to the failure of their talks with GERB," Petrov stated, emphasizing that when discussions are centered on individuals rather than policies, progress becomes difficult.
Petrov's comments come amid a period of political uncertainty, with little indication that a stable government can be formed under the current circumstances.
Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Petkov: GERB’s Refusal to Break with Peevski Blocks Bulgaria’s Progress
Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change," criticized the collapse of cabinet negotiations between GERB and "Democratic Bulgaria," attributing it to GERB’s alleged dependence on Delyan Peevski
Defense Minister: Bulgaria Awaits First F-16 Fighter Jets in 2025 Amid Optimistic Defense Outlook
Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has expressed optimism about the prospects for Bulgaria’s armed forces in 2025
Bulgaria's President Radev Delays First Mandate in Effort to Avoid New Elections
President Rumen Radev announced that he would extend the time before handing over the first mandate to form a regular government
Stalemate in Bulgarian Politics: GERB Halts Talks, New Elections Likely
GERB announced it is ending negotiations after failing to reach an agreement with "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) on the composition of a potential government and the nomination for Prime Minister
Bulgaria's Government Proposes Indefinite Classification of State Secrets
The Bulgarian government, led by Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, has proposed changes to the Law on the Protection of Classified Information
Bulgaria’s Schengen Adaptation: No Layoffs Amid Enhanced Border Checks
Following Bulgaria and Romania's accession to Schengen, the responsibilities of control institutions have expanded significantly, requiring more precise and comprehensive checks