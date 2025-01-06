'Revival' MP: New Elections in Bulgaria Likely on April 6 Following GERB's Failed Negotiations

The deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of "Revival," Petar Petrov, suggested that the collapse of GERB's negotiations to form a government could lead to another round of early elections in Bulgaria. Petrov indicated that April 6 might be a probable date for the vote if no agreement is reached in the coming weeks.

Petrov stressed that the process of handing out the second and potentially the third mandate should still proceed as outlined in the constitution. He noted that the negotiations' breakdown was primarily due to disagreements over the choice of a prime minister, particularly on the part of "Democratic Bulgaria."

"There seems to be no other issue for 'Democratic Bulgaria' except the figure of the prime minister. The inability to resolve this question has led to the failure of their talks with GERB," Petrov stated, emphasizing that when discussions are centered on individuals rather than policies, progress becomes difficult.

Petrov's comments come amid a period of political uncertainty, with little indication that a stable government can be formed under the current circumstances.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)