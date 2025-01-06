Weather in Bulgaria on January 7: Sunny Morning, Cloudy Evening, Mild Temperatures

The weather in Bulgaria on January 7 is expected to show varying conditions across the country. In the morning, the skies will be mostly sunny, though mist, fog, and clouds will linger along the Danube. As the day progresses, cloud cover will increase, with the evening likely turning overcast. A light to moderate southerly to southwesterly wind will prevail. Morning temperatures will range from -2°C to -3°C, dropping to about -5°C in Sofia. Daytime highs are forecasted between 8°C and 13°C, with Sofia reaching around 7°C.

Along the coast, the day will begin mostly sunny, though broken clouds may appear in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the south to southwest. Coastal temperatures will peak between 11°C and 13°C. The sea water temperature is estimated at 8°C to 9°C, with sea wave heights measuring between 1 and 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be predominantly sunny, with increasing cloud cover, particularly in Western Bulgaria. No rain showers are anticipated. The wind will be moderate to strong, blowing from the west to southwest. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will be around 12°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will hover near 4°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)