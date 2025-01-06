Petkov: GERB’s Refusal to Break with Peevski Blocks Bulgaria’s Progress

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change," criticized the collapse of cabinet negotiations between GERB and "Democratic Bulgaria," attributing it to GERB’s alleged dependence on Delyan Peevski, leader of the DPS-New Beginning. Speaking to journalists, Petkov stated that GERB’s refusal to sign the proposed declaration indicated a reluctance to sever ties with Peevski, which he sees as a significant obstacle to Bulgaria's progress.

“Delyan Peevski has made it clear he wants to run in elections. By declining to sign the declaration, Borisov and GERB have shown they are unwilling to break this dependency. The result is evident: as long as this relationship persists, achieving a better future for Bulgaria will remain challenging,” Petkov remarked.

Petkov highlighted the Judiciary Law as a critical focus, emphasizing its significance in ensuring judicial independence. He expressed concern over the possibility of an acting prosecutor general being appointed to a seven-year term. He stressed that meaningful reform in the judiciary is essential for the country’s democratic development.

Petkov's comments came during his attendance at a ceremony marking the 177th anniversary of the birth of Hristo Botev in Sofia, held at the poet’s bust monument in Borisova Garden.

The first meetings of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs and the Committee on Budget and Finance have been scheduled for Tuesday, January 7. Petkov reiterated the importance of these meetings, especially regarding progress on judicial reforms.

Regarding the failed negotiations, Petkov noted that “We Continue the Change” had refrained from participating, underlining that GERB’s unilateral decision to end discussions revealed the depth of their dependency on Peevski. He pointed out that GERB announced their decision without prior consultation, leaving DB to learn about it through the media.

The dissolution of the negotiations has left the political landscape uncertain, with many questioning whether a stable government can be formed under these conditions. Petkov remains skeptical, citing entrenched relationships between key political players as a fundamental issue.

Sources: